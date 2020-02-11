The Department of State and FBI partner with Kenya to launch First Overseas Joint Terrorism Task Force

The Department of State and Federal Bureau of Investigation have partnered together to assist Kenya in creating the first Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) to be located outside of the United States. This Kenyan-led JTTF will be a multi-agency counterterrorism investigative force in Nairobi, Kenya. The initiative to establish a Kenyan Joint Terrorism Task Force […]

