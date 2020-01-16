Alwihda Info
The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and Zimbabwe sign agreement ahead of forthcoming sustainable development forum


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the Zimbabwe government on Wednesday signed an agreement in preparation for the forthcoming Sixth Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD) which Harare is hosting in Victoria Falls from 24-27 February, 2020. Mr. Oliver Chinganya, Director of the African Centre for Statistics, signed on behalf of the ECA, […]

