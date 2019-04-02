Tuesday, 2nd April 2019, on behalf of The Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd (the “Borrower”, or “MCB”) (www.MCB.mu), Standard Chartered Bank (“SCB”) and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited (“SMBCE”), together the coordinators (“Coordinators”) and active bookrunners (“Active Bookrunners”), are pleased to announce the signing and successful closing of general syndication… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/the-mauritius-commercial-bank-ltd-mcb-syndicated-term-loan?lang=en

...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...