The Nairobi Summit to advance the implementation of the International Conference on Population and Development Programme of Action

The Government of the Republic of Kenya and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) today announced the convening of a high-level conference to advance the implementation of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) Programme of Action. The Nairobi Summit on ICPD25: Accelerating the promise will be held in Nairobi, Kenya, from 13-15 November, […]
