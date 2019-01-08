The Nkomazi special economic zone will contribute significantly to the industrialisation of Thempumalanga Province

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies says the recently designation of the Nkomazi Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Mpumalanga will contribute significantly to the economic and industrial development of the Nkomazi region and the province at large. Minister Davies designated the Nkomazi SEZ as the 10th Special Economic Zone in South Africa […]

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies says the recently designation of the Nkomazi Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Mpumalanga...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...