The Power of Storytelling

I’ve always been fascinated with stories. It’s one of the reasons why in high school I jettisoned physics, chemistry, and math in favor of literature and history. The decision has served me well in my media and communication career. I realized early on – to quote the poet Muriel Rukeyser – that “the universe is […]

I’ve always been fascinated with stories. It’s one of the reasons why in high school I jettisoned physics, chemistry, and math in fav...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...