The Republic of Congo signed the Treaty for the establishment of the African Medicines Agency (AMA)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Octobre 2020


The Republic of Congo becomes the eighteenth AU member state that have signed the Treaty for the establishment of the African Medicine Agency (AMA) on 15 October 2020, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The AMA treaty was adopted by Heads of States and Government during their 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly on 11 February 2019 in […]

