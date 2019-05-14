“The Sahel is a strategic priority for the EU and its member states”: Council adopts conclusions

On May 13, the Council discussed and adopted conclusions on the Sahel. The Council reiterated that the Sahel is a strategic priority for the EU and its member states. The various meetings taking place during the week of 13 May demonstrate this sense of priority and the EU’s integrated approach to the region. Foreign ministers […]

On May 13, the Council discussed and adopted conclusions on the Sahel. The Council reiterated that the Sahel is a strategic priority for the EU and its me...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...