The Secretary-General: Remarks at Event to Celebrate Nelson Mandela’s Centenary

I am very pleased to be with you to celebrate the life and achievements of one of the greatest leaders of our time. Nelson Mandela would have been 100 years old today. I was fortunate to meet him several times, and I will never forget my first meeting in Johannesburg even before he was elected […]

I am very pleased to be with you to celebrate the life and achievements of one of the greatest leaders of our time. Nelson Mandela would have been 100 years old today. I was fortunate to meet h...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...