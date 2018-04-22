The Secretary-General appoints Ms. Bola Adesola of Nigeria, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, and Mr. Paul Polman of the Netherlands, Chief Executive Officer of Unilever, to serve as Vice-Chairs of the

The Secretary-General is pleased to confirm that Bola Adesola of Nigeria, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Standard Chartered Nigeria, and Paul Polman of the Netherlands, Chief Executive Officer of Unilever, will serve as the two Vice-Chairs of the Board of the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. Ms. Adesola […]

The Secretary-General is pleased to confirm that Bola Adesola of Nigeria, Chief Executive Officer and Managing...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...