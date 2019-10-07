The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) appalled by an airstrike targeting the Equestrian Club in Tripoli’s Janzour, reportedly injuring a number of children

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is appalled by an airstrike conducted by General Haftar’s forces, targeting the Equestrian Club in Tripoli’s Janzour neighbourhood. The airstrike, which took place today in the afternoon, reportedly injured a number of innocent children and caused damage to the Club’s facilities. UNSMIL dispatched an assessment mission to […]

