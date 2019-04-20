The unexpected victory of the Malagasy facing Zimbabwe, host of the competition

It is in Harare that the Malagasy Under-20 selection has won the very popular ticket to Pool A against the Zimbabwean hosts. The match was captivating until the last minute, when the Malagasy took the lead by scoring a try to win the fight, 27 to 25! “I can’t begin to explain how hard the […]

It is in Harare that the Malagasy Under-20 selection has won the very popular ticket to Pool A against the Zimbabwean hosts. The match was captivating until the last minute, when the Malagasy took t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...