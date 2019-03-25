Alwihda Info
The visit of UNFPA Regional Director Mabingue Ngom in Cameroon


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Mars 2019


The Regional Director for West and Central Africa of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Mr. Mabingue Ngom, conducts a working visit to Cameroon from 25 to 28 March 2019. The visit is organized in the framework of UNFPA regional activities planning meeting, which is being held in Yaoundé. To this end, Mr. Mabingue Ngom […]

