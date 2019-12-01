Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Three World Rugby U20 Champs Players to Start Against Georgia U19s


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux named all three capped World Rugby U20 Championship players in his starting team to face Georgia on Monday at the Shevardeni Rugby Stadium in the first of two matches between the hosts and the South Africa Under-19 team on their tour to Tbilisi. Hooker JJ Kotze will captain the team […]

