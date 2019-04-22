Time to close poverty gap in Africa with bold actions, says ECA’s Biha at the Africa Regional Forum for Sustainable Development (ARFSD2019)

Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Deputy Executive Secretary, Giovanie Biha, on Thursday said Africa was running out of time to ensure the successful implementation of the sustainable development goals and called for bold actions by the continent’s leaders to ensure no one is left behind by development processes. In closing remarks to the fifth Africa […]

Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Deputy Executive Secretary, Giovanie Biha, on Thursday said Africa was running out of time to ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...