Travel Notice for Egypt

While Egypt as a whole is stable, security incidents continue to take place periodically in Cairo and other parts of the country. A state of emergency was declared after attacks on Coptic churches in April 2017 and was re-imposed for another three months from 25 April 2019. Singaporeans are advised to plan their travel to […]

While Egypt as a whole is stable, security incidents continue to take place periodically in Cairo and other parts of the country. A state of emergency was declared ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...