Treasury sanctions First Vice President of South Sudan Taban Deng Gai


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Janvier 2020


By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned South Sudanese First Vice President Taban Deng Gai (Deng) for his role in serious human rights abuses. The United States designated Deng pursuant to Executive Order 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global […]

