Tripoli: April Clashes, Humanitarian Update – Facts and Figures #6 (12 April 2019)

Overview of Key Developments: Over a week into the eruption of clashes in Tripoli, displacement numbers appear to be rapidly increasing and a significant number of families who require evacuations cannot be reached: 9,500+ individuals have been displaced since the onset of fighting. This includes the movement of some 3,500 additional individuals in the last […]

