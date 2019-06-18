Alwihda Info
Tunisia women’s national rugby team


18 Juin 2019


The Tunisian Rugby Union has set up a long-term strategy to boost rugby women’s sport. In fact, the union has given it utmost priority to the rugby seven’s by providing all the possibilities to develop this sport in Tunisia through supporting women’s rugby associations and pushing forward to establishing women’s teams in all regions of […]

