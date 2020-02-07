U.S., Ethiopia Artists Meet for Final Collaborative Performance at Yared Music School and Mekelle American Corner

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa was pleased to sponsor a musical and cultural exchange workshop between American and Ethiopian artists from January 27 to 31, 2020 at Yared Music School and February 3-6, 2020 at Mekelle American Corner. The workshop culminated in a grand finale performance by Next Level hip hop artist educators group […]

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa was pleased to sponsor a musical and cultural exchange workshop between American and Ethiopian artists from January 27 to...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...