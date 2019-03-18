U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Commitment to Sustainable Development in the Northern Region

“I’m proud to have visited the Northern Region during my second official trip in Ghana, after having joined President Nana Akufo-Addo last week during Independence Day celebrations in Tamale. I’m especially encouraged by the dedication of our Ghanaian friends, from alumni of U.S. exchange programs to USAID implementing ‎partners promoting health, education, and economic opportunities […]

“I’m proud to have visited the Northern Region during my second official trip in Gh...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...