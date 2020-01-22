U.S.- Cameroonian Military Cooperation Broadens and Matures

Starting in January 2020, the United States began its one-year secretariat of the G7++ Friends of Gulf of Guinea Group, with Gabon serving as co-secretariat. This group coordinates the support of international partners for the maritime security standards agreed upon by West and Central African heads of state at a summit in Yaoundé in 2013. […]

Starting in January 2020, the United States began its one-year secretariat of the G7++ Friends of Gulf of Guinea Group, with Gabon serving as co-s...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...