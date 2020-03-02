U.S. Embassy Cairo supports Hakawy Festival for Children with Three American Performances

The U.S. Embassy in Cairo is sponsoring the participation of three American performance groups in the 10th edition of the Hakawy International Arts Festival. This year’s festival will have an American focus and will feature performances by all three American groups between March 2 and 8, 2020. The three American performances feature Lucas Miller’s The […]

The U.S. Embassy in Cairo is sponsoring the participation of three American performance groups in the 10th edition of the Hakawy Inter...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...