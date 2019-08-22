U.S. Embassy Celebrates Successful Conclusion of Ethiopia Debates! Competition

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa celebrated the successful conclusion of the first Ethiopia Debates! Competition on August 21, 2019 in Addis Ababa. Ethiopia Debates! is a nationwide program that creates an interactive platform for university students to engage in a series of debate competitions, during which they learn public speaking skills, constructive dialogue, and […]

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa celebrated the successful conclusion of the first Ethiopia Debates! Competition on Au...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...