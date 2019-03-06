Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

U.S. Embassy Hosts Workshop on “Internationalization and Capacity Building in Ethiopian Higher Education”


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The U.S. Embassy and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education (MoSHE) are hosting a three-day workshop from March 5-7, 2019 in Addis Ababa focused internationalization – process where universities and colleges around the world seek opportunities develop mutually beneficial relationships, creating direct exchanges that drawing in diverse experiences, skills, and knowledge from around the […]

The U.S. Embassy and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education (MoSHE) are hosting a three-...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 05/03/2019

Tchad : un incendie ravage tout un quartier à l'Est

Tchad : un incendie ravage tout un quartier à l'Est

Un homme arrêté après l'assassinat d'un étudiant tchadien en Russie Un homme arrêté après l'assassinat d'un étudiant tchadien en Russie 05/03/2019

Populaires

Un homme arrêté après l'assassinat d'un étudiant tchadien en Russie

05/03/2019

Tchad : un incendie ravage tout un quartier à l'Est

05/03/2019

Tchad : remise des diplômes aux lauréats de l'Institut technique de Banque

05/03/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : l'Ordre des médecins exige la fermeture de deux facultés de médecine
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/02/2019 - Albert Guipibopala

Centrafrique : "Il est temps qu’on mette fin à notre malheur"

Centrafrique : "Il est temps qu’on mette fin à notre malheur"

Il est venu, il a chanté Il est venu, il a chanté 16/02/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 04/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

REACTION - 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui