U.S. Embassy, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and iCog Labs host National Innovation Competition in Addis Ababa

The U.S. Embassy, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and iCog Labs are hosting Solve IT 2019, a nationwide innovation competition at which 112 Ethiopian youth will present their tech-based solutions to address community challenges on Saturday, August 17, 2019. 112 youth entrepreneurs from 15 cities across Ethiopia are showcasing their projects and competing in […]
