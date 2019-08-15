Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

U.S. Embassy, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and iCog Labs host National Innovation Competition in Addis Ababa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The U.S. Embassy, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and iCog Labs are hosting Solve IT 2019, a nationwide innovation competition at which 112 Ethiopian youth will present their tech-based solutions to address community challenges on Saturday, August 17, 2019. 112 youth entrepreneurs from 15 cities across Ethiopia are showcasing their projects and competing in […]

The U.S. Embassy, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and iCog Labs are hosting Solve IT 2019,...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...