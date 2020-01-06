Alwihda Info
U.S. Statement on Manda Bay Terrorist Attack


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


During an attack by al-Shabaab, an al-Qaida group in East Africa, one (1) U.S. service member and two (2) Department of Defense contractors were killed at a Kenya Defense Force Military Base in Manda Bay, Kenya. In addition, two (2) Department of Defense members were wounded. The wounded Americans are currently in stable condition and […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



