U.S. Statement on Manda Bay Terrorist Attack

During an attack by al-Shabaab, an al-Qaida group in East Africa, one (1) U.S. service member and two (2) Department of Defense contractors were killed at a Kenya Defense Force Military Base in Manda Bay, Kenya. In addition, two (2) Department of Defense members were wounded. The wounded Americans are currently in stable condition and […]

