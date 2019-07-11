U.S. and Ethiopia to conduct Justified Accord (JA) 2019

The U.S. military, in partnership with the Ethiopia National Defense Force and other partner nations and international organizations, will conduct Justified Accord (JA) 2019, a command headquarter and company-level field training exercise, from July 15-31. Approximately 1,100 military and government personnel from the United States, Ethiopia, and other troop contributing and partner nations will participate… […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...