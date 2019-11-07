U.S. and Ghana Launch Seed Sector Workshop in Ghana

The U.S. government through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) hosted a Seed Sector Workshop from November 5-6 at the West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement. A part of the Borlaug Higher Education for Agriculture Research and Development (BHEARD) Program, this two-day workshop hosted representatives from the Government of Ghana and various academic institutions […]

