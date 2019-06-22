U.S. and Ghana complete Fifth Military Medical Readiness Training Exercise

In partnership with the Ghana Armed Forces, U.S. Army Africa conducted a combined Medical Readiness Training Exercise (MEDREX) from June 3-20, 2019 at the 37th Military Hospital in Accra, Ghana. This marks the fifth iteration of a U.S. Army Africa medical readiness exercise in Ghana. To commemorate the conclusion of the exercise, U.S. Army Africa […]

In partnership with the Ghana Armed Forces, U.S. Army Africa conducted a combined Medical Readiness Training Exercise (MEDREX) from June 3-...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...