U.S. and Ghana complete Fifth Military Medical Readiness Training Exercise


21 Juin 2019


In partnership with the Ghana Armed Forces, U.S. Army Africa conducted a combined Medical Readiness Training Exercise (MEDREX) from June 3-20, 2019 at the 37th Military Hospital in Accra, Ghana. This marks the fifth iteration of a U.S. Army Africa medical readiness exercise in Ghana. To commemorate the conclusion of the exercise, U.S. Army Africa […]

