UAE Ambassador meets South African Tourism Minister

Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to Pretoria, met here on Friday with Derek Hanekom, South African Minister of Tourism, and discussed with him bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation in all fields, particularly in promoting the two countries as tourist destinations. The South African Tourism Minister praised his country’s progressive ties with the […]

Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to Pretoria, met here on Friday with Derek Hanekom, South African Minister ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...