UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Central African Republic President

Mohammed Ali Musabah Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Chad, has presented his credentials to Faustin-Archange Touadera, President of Central African Republic, as UAE’s non-resident Ambassador to the country. During the meeting, held at the Presidential Palace in Bangui, the UAE diplomat conveyed the regards of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to […]

Mohammed Ali Musabah Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Chad, has presented his credentials to Faustin-Archange Touader...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...