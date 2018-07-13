UAE Exchange Rebrands its Africa Operations as Unimoni

UAE Exchange, a leading global money transfer, foreign exchange and payment solutions brand, announced the rebranding of its Africa operations as “Unimoni” (www.Unimoni.com). The announcement was made by Promoth Manghat, Executive Director of Finablr (www.Finablr.com) and Group CEO, at an event held in Nairobi, Kenya, in the presence of dignitaries, partners and other guests. Short […]

UAE Exchange, a leading global money transfer, foreign exchange and payment solutions brand, announced ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...