UAE Exchange Rebrands its Rwanda Operations as Unimoni

UAE Exchange, a leading global money transfer, foreign exchange and payment solutions brand, announced the rebranding of its Rwanda operations as “Unimoni”(www.Unimoni.com). The announcement was made in the presence of Kasangwa Chanthal, Executive Director – Operations Department, Central Bank of Rwanda, and other dignitaries, partners and guests. Short for ‘Universal Money’, the new brand… Read […]

UAE Exchange, a leading global money transfer, foreign exchange and payment solutio...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...