Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

UAE condemns terrorist attack on tourist bus in Cairo


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The United Arab Emirates has condemned the terrorist attack on a tourist bus near the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt. A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, said that the UAE strongly condemns this criminal act that threatens the security and stability of Egypt. It also expressed the […]

The United Arab Emirates has condemned the terrorist attack on a tourist bus near the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt. A statement issue...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...