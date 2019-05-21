UAE condemns terrorist attack on tourist bus in Cairo

The United Arab Emirates has condemned the terrorist attack on a tourist bus near the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt. A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, said that the UAE strongly condemns this criminal act that threatens the security and stability of Egypt. It also expressed the […]

The United Arab Emirates has condemned the terrorist attack on a tourist bus near the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt. A statement issue...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...