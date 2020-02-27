UAE provides food aid to 32,000 families in Madagascar

A delegation from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation began providing humanitarian aid to around 32,000 families in Madagascar. The aid is in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi […]

