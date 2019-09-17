Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

UAE rescues people affected by floods in Al Jazeerah, Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The UAE, represented by a team from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, is continuing to provide food and shelter to thousands of people in flood-ravaged Sudanese provinces. The team dispatched an aid convoy to support villages in Al Jazeerah Province, which includes 6,000 food parcels and 200 tents that were distributed to people […]

The UAE, represented by a team from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, is continuing to provide food and shelter to thousands of people in...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...