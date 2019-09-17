UAE rescues people affected by floods in Al Jazeerah, Sudan

The UAE, represented by a team from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, is continuing to provide food and shelter to thousands of people in flood-ravaged Sudanese provinces. The team dispatched an aid convoy to support villages in Al Jazeerah Province, which includes 6,000 food parcels and 200 tents that were distributed to people […]

