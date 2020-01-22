Alwihda Info
UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020: an important year for UK-Rwanda relations


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Janvier 2020


British High Commissioner to Rwanda, Joanna Lomas, writes on the importance of this year for Rwanda’s economic, trade, financial and agricultural development on the back of the UK-Africa Investment Summit. The UK hosted the Africa Investment Summit. This brought together 21 countries from across Africa, many represented at Head of State level, as well as […]

