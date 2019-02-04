Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

UK – UNICEF Partnership to support Education Reform in Egypt


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


In an official ceremony on Sunday, February 4, the Egyptian Minister of Education and Technical Education, Professor Dr. Tarek Shawky; the British Ambassador to Egypt, Sir Geoffrey Adams; and UNICEF Representative in Egypt, Bruno Maes, launched a three-year project agreement titled “Integrated Education Services for Vulnerable and Marginalised Children in Egypt”. The UK Foreign Commonwealth […]

In an official ceremony on Sunday, February 4, the Egyptian Minister of Education and Technica...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 02/02/2019

Tchad : une balle de kalachnikov traverse la cellule de Baba Ladde

Tchad : une balle de kalachnikov traverse la cellule de Baba Ladde

Tchad : décret de nominations de 14 fonctionnaires Tchad : décret de nominations de 14 fonctionnaires 02/02/2019

Populaires

Tchad : Yorongar accuse les enfants d’Ibni d’avoir "assassiné leur père pour la deuxième fois"

03/02/2019

La rébellion tchadienne "préoccupée par la situation sécuritaire délétère" en Libye

03/02/2019

Tchad : une bibliothèque Ibni Oumar lancée à Toukra

03/02/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Mali : les soldats tchadiens de l'ONU en manque de munitions et en sous-effectif
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 01/02/2019 - Mounir al-Hassan

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections

Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches 30/01/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 01/02/2019 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : la jurisprudence introduit des assouplissements

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : la jurisprudence introduit des assouplissements

Le regroupement familial sur place : principes et garanties Le regroupement familial sur place : principes et garanties 29/01/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 21/01/2019 - Thomas Dietrich

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? 21/01/2019 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.