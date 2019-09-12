UK-US-Norway statement on the anniversary of the signing of the revitalized agreement on the resolution of the conflict in South Sudan

On the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS), the Troika (United States, United Kingdom, and Norway) wishes to reconfirm its support for the peace process and to underscore the need to implement the terms of the R-ARCSS in a […]

On the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS), the Troika (U...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...