UK and Kenya on Disability Summit: Nothing about us, without us

Cabinet Secretary Yatani, Ladies and Gentleman Good afternoon I am delighted to see so many of you here this afternoon ahead of the first, yes the first, Global Disability Summit in London on 24th July. The Summit which the UK, Kenya and the International Disability Alliance will co-host, will raise global attention and focus on […]

Cabinet Secretary Yatani, Ladies and Gentleman Good afternoon I am delighted to see so many of you here this afternoon ahead of the first, yes the first, Glo...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...