UK statement delivered at the 37th session of the Human Rights Council during the High-level Interactive Dialogue on the Central African Republic, held on 21 March 2018: At the outset, we condemn the recent attack on education workers near Markounda and offers its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the CAR […]

