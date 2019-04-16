UK supports National Elections Command and Control exercise in Malawi

The United Kingdom through British Peace Support Team (Africa) is supporting a national, election-focused command exercise (15th to 18th April 2019) in Lilongwe, aimed at examining, validating and testing core national capabilities and staff competencies at strategic, tactical and operational levels of command by giving participants a chance to practice their roles in likely scenarios […]

