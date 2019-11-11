UN Human Rights Office Welcomes New Agreement with the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and the Executive Secretary of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) Zachary Muburi-Muita on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to deepen the existing collaboration between the UN Human Rights Office and the ICGLR. “I look forward to this agreement strengthening our support […]

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and the Executive Secretary of the International Conference...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...