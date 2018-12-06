UN human rights expert group to begin 16-day visit South Sudan, Sudan, Ethiopia and Uganda

Members of the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan will begin a four-country, 16-day official field visit to South Sudan and countries in the region tomorrow, as part of their probe into human rights violations in the East African nation. The Commissioners, Yasmin Sooka (chairperson), Andrew Clapham and Barney Afako, will visit South […]

Members of the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan will begin a four-country, 16-day official field visit to South Sudan and countries...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...