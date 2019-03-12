UN report details horrors of western Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) violence, urges action to prosecute those responsible and prevent further bloodshed

A special investigative mission to Yumbi territory in Mai-Ndombe province, in the west of the Democratic Republic of Congo, found that horrific intercommunal attacks carried out between 16 and 18 December 2018 at four locations were planned and executed with the support of customary chiefs and may amount to crimes against humanity. The UN Joint […]

