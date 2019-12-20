UNAMID Organizes a Peaceful Co-Existence Workshop for Darfuri Farmers and Nomads in Zalingei, Central Darfur

On 16 December, more than 80 farmers, nomads, members of civil society and local journalists attended a one-day workshop organized by UNAMID’s Communications and Public Information Section (CPIS), in partnership with the Mission’s Governance and Community Stabilization Section. The workshop, conducted by under the theme: “Darfuri Farmers and Nomads Talking Peace”, was aimed at promoting […]

On 16 December, more than 80 farmers, nomads, members of civil society and local journalists atten...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...