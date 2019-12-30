Alwihda Info
UNAMID Strongly Condemns the Looting of its Former Headquarters in Nyala, South Darfur


Par APO - 30 Décembre 2019


On 27 December 2019, an estimate of hundreds of residents, as well as individuals in uniform, entered the former UNAMID Sector South Headquarters (Super Camp) in Nyala, South Darfur, by breaching the perimeter fence. Former United Nations-owned assets were looted and the premises of the Super Camp were vandalized. The situation continued throughout the duration […]

