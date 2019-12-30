Alwihda Info
UNAMID Welcomes Framework Agreement between Transitional Government and the Darfur Track


Par APO - 30 Décembre 2019


UNAMID welcomes the framework agreement signed between the Transitional Government of Sudan and the Darfur armed movements (Darfur Track) during the peace talks in Juba, South Sudan, on 28 December 2019. The agreement demonstrates progress in advancing the peace process as it outlines key issues and principles that would guide the ongoing negotiations and serves […]

