UNAMID condemns violent confrontations in Kalma Idp Camp in South Darfur

The African Union – United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) strongly condemns recent violent confrontations between two rival youth groups in Kalma Camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in South Darfur state, which occurred on 13 April 2019. These confrontations reportedly resulted in the killing of 16 people including a humanitarian field worker, with […]

